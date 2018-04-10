Vibo Valentia

Former candidate killed by car bomb (3)

Vibo Valentia, April 10 - A 42-year-old former Calabrina local election candidate, Matteo Vinci, died at Limbadi near Vibo Valentia in Calabria as the car he was driving blew up because of a bomb on Monday. Carabinieri said the bomb, in the car boot, was remotely activated. Vinci's 70-year-old father Vincenzo was seriously injured in the blast. He is fighting for his life in hospital. Vinci, a former medicines salesman, was a candidate in a civic list in the last town council elections. Police on Tuesday arrested a 'Ndrangheta mafia-linked man who publicly quarrelled with Vinci in 2014, 71-year-old Domenico Di Grillo. Di Grillo, the husband of clan chieftains' sister Rosaria Mancuso, was arrested on charges of illegally possessing arms and munitions. Vinci's mother Rosaria Scarpulla said the family would not be intimidated. "We're not scared," she said. "We've been fighting the Mancusos for years to have our rights," she said. Local anti-mafia prosecutors said the "response of the Satte will be strong".

