Presidential consultations schedule

Rome, April 10 - President Sergio Mattarella's office on Tuesday released the schedule for the second round of formal political consultations following last month's general election. The talks will kick off on Thursday, April 12, at 10:00 with a meeting with parties representing autonomous regions (SVP-PATT, UV). He will then meet representatives of the mixed group at 10:30 followed by the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party at 11:00. At 16:30 Mattarella will meet members of the centre-left Democratic Party and then have a meeting with the three parties of the centre-right coalition, the League, Forza Italia (FI) and Brothers of Italy (FdI), at 17:30. The first day will finish with a meeting with representatives of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) at 18:30. On Friday the president will meet his predecessor as head of State, Giorgio Napolitano, and then have talks with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico before wrapping up the consultations with Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati.