Rome

Govt consultations Thursday and Friday (4)

Parties to meet president first, then institutional figures

Govt consultations Thursday and Friday (4)

Rome, April 10 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday called a second round of government-formation consultations for Thursday and Friday after last month's inconclusive general election. The president's office said he would start with the political parties on Thursday and end with the institutional figures on Friday. The talks will kick off on Thursday, April 12, at 10:00 with a meeting with parties representing autonomous regions (SVP-PATT, UV). Mattarella will then meet representatives of the mixed group at 10:30 followed by the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party at 11:00. At 16:30 Mattarella will meet members of the centre-left Democratic Party and then have a meeting with the three parties of the centre-right coalition, the League, Forza Italia (FI) and Brothers of Italy (FdI), at 17:30. The first day will finish with a meeting with representatives of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) at 18:30. On Friday the president will meet his predecessor as head of State, Giorgio Napolitano, and then have talks with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico before wrapping up the consultations with Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

di Marina Bottari

Bambina morta, ora l'autopsia

Bambina morta, ora l'autopsia

di Rosario Pasciuto

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

di Pino Brosio

Un morto ed un ferito in scoppio auto, ipotesi bomba

Bomba in auto: morto 42 enne, ferito il padre

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33