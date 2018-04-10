Govt consultations Thursday and Friday (4)

Rome, April 10 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday called a second round of government-formation consultations for Thursday and Friday after last month's inconclusive general election. The president's office said he would start with the political parties on Thursday and end with the institutional figures on Friday. The talks will kick off on Thursday, April 12, at 10:00 with a meeting with parties representing autonomous regions (SVP-PATT, UV). Mattarella will then meet representatives of the mixed group at 10:30 followed by the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party at 11:00. At 16:30 Mattarella will meet members of the centre-left Democratic Party and then have a meeting with the three parties of the centre-right coalition, the League, Forza Italia (FI) and Brothers of Italy (FdI), at 17:30. The first day will finish with a meeting with representatives of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) at 18:30. On Friday the president will meet his predecessor as head of State, Giorgio Napolitano, and then have talks with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico before wrapping up the consultations with Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati.