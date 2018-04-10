Catania

Catania mafia clan planned to kill journalist (5)

Paolo Borrometi targeted for probes into Mob activities

Catania mafia clan planned to kill journalist (5)

Catania, April 10 - A Catania mafia clan was planning to kill journalist Paolo Borrometi to stop his probes into their affairs, a judge said Tuesday. Borrometi, director of the Spia.it website, was described as an "awkward journalist," preliminary investigations judge Giuliana Sammartino said in a warrant that led to the arrest of four people for a dynamite attack on the car of lawyer Adriana Quattropani. The Cappello clan was planning to kill Borrometi at the request of Siracusa boss Salvatore Giuliano, Sammartino wrote in the ordinance. Borrometi has been living under police escort since receiving mafia death threats. Giuliano was caught on a police wiretap in January asking for Borrometi to be murdered, sources said. In response, Capello clan linked businessman Giuseppe Vizzini was caught on another wiretap on February 20 saying in Sicilian dialect that the journalist "hasn't got long to live". Vizzini was arrested for ordering a bomb to be put in the car of a bankruptcy judge who was about to impound a service area at Pachino near Catania. Vizzini and boss Giuliano "shared a common criminal purpose," said the preliminary investigations judge. The boss was jealous of his reputation and was caught on a wiretap saying "have him killed, what the f*** do you care?".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

di Marina Bottari

Bambina morta, ora l'autopsia

Bambina morta, ora l'autopsia

di Rosario Pasciuto

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

di Pino Brosio

Un morto ed un ferito in scoppio auto, ipotesi bomba

Bomba in auto: morto 42 enne, ferito il padre

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33