Milan hospital manager got 1,000-euro Xmas basket (3)

Milan
10/04/2018
Milan, April 10 - Paoloa Navone, a Milan hospital manager among five arrested for graft Tuesday, allegedly got a 1,000-euro Christmas basket, the promise of an internship for her daughter in one of the firms of detained entrepreneur Tommaso Brenicci, and the payment of her expenses for conventions in Paris and Alto Adige, the investigations judge wrote in the warrant. These were the "utilities" received by Navone, health director of the Pini Hospital who has been placed under house arrest, the judge said. In exchange, she allegedly authorised the introduction into the orthopaedic institute of a device to diagnose joint infections sold by Brenicci, at a company that was also linked to another two ward chiefs arrested.
