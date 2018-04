86 scams agst elderly uncovered (2)

Caserta, April 10 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested eight people in and around Caserta north of Naples for allegedly organising 86 scams to swindle elderly people out of their savings. All those arrested were Neapolitans, police said. The alleged gang got 90,000 euros from their fraudulent activities, police said. Police said the gang was "specialised in preying on vulnerable old people, often living alone". Five of the eight were detained in jail and the other three put under house arrest. They are charged with conspiracy to defraud the elderly.