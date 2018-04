ANPI-Jews-Raggi talks to hold joint Apr 25 march (3)

Rome, April 10 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Rome's Jewish community and Italian partisans' association ANPI are in talks to hold a joint Liberation Day march on April 25, the three said Tuesday. The dialogue was reopened after an initiative by Rome city council, they said. In recent years the anniversary was marred by polemics and separate marches. Now the goal is to make sure that "the event called like every year by ANPI is a great anti-Fascist demo, widely unified and inclusive".