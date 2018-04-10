Yes to lifestyle as alimony factor - court PG (3)

Rome, April 10 - The criterion of the lifestyle enjoyed during marriage must be used to calculate the amount of alimony to be paid after a divorce, the prosecutor-general of the supreme Cassation Court, Marcello Matera, proposed to the supreme justices Tuesday. The court is set to rule on a May 2017 sentence which abolished the lifestyle criterion as a factor in totting up the money owed. The Cassation Court decision is expected in about a month. On May 10 last year the Cassation Court scrapped previous living standards as the key parameter for setting alimony payments and instead said that future "self-sufficiency" should be the guiding principle. Living standards had framed the level of alimony for 30 years. The ruling said that marriage is no longer "definitively settling down" but "an act of freedom and self-responsibility".