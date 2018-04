2 killed, 3 hurt as van hits bus queue (2)

Massa Carrara, April 10 - Two people were killed and three injured when a van ploughed into a group of elderly people queuing at a bus stop on the outskirts of Massa in Tuscany on Tuesday. The dead are a 74-year-old woman from Empoli and an 81-year-old man from Massa. The young driver of the van, which was carrying medicines, was taken to a nearby hospital but is not said to be in serious condition.