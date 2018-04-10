Rome

Fresh quake rekindles fear in central Italy (2)

Epicentres at Muccia near Macerata where belfry felled

Fresh quake rekindles fear in central Italy (2)

Rome, April 10 - A fresh earthquake rekindled fears Tuesday in central Italy where three tremors devastated villages across Lazio, Umbria and Marche in August and October 2016, killing 299 people. No one was hurt but there was further damage to structures already damaged in previous tremblers. A 4.6 magnitude quake hit Muccia near Macerata at 5.11 and was followed by at least three aftershocks measuring between three and four in magnitude. No one was hurt but a small belfry of a 17th-century church was felled in Muccia, while other "significant damage" was reported at Pieve Torina where schools will be closed today, the mayors said. The quake was felt as far away as Norcia and Perugia in Umbria. Trenitalia stopped trains to check the Macerata-Civitanova line, then reopened it. Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli is travelling to Marche. A 3.3 magnitude quake was also felt at 6:49 at Ocre near L'Aquila in Abruzzo where 309 people were killed in a major tremor nine years ago. The National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said it was "fairly likely" that the sequence of quakes will continue.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

di Marina Bottari

Bambina morta, ora l'autopsia

Bambina morta, ora l'autopsia

di Rosario Pasciuto

Un morto ed un ferito in scoppio auto, ipotesi bomba

Bomba in auto: morto 42 enne, ferito il padre

'Ndrangheta: fermati 4 imprenditori

'Ndrangheta: fermati 4 imprenditori ritenuti affiliati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33