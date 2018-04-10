Fresh quake rekindles fear in central Italy (2)

Rome, April 10 - A fresh earthquake rekindled fears Tuesday in central Italy where three tremors devastated villages across Lazio, Umbria and Marche in August and October 2016, killing 299 people. No one was hurt but there was further damage to structures already damaged in previous tremblers. A 4.6 magnitude quake hit Muccia near Macerata at 5.11 and was followed by at least three aftershocks measuring between three and four in magnitude. No one was hurt but a small belfry of a 17th-century church was felled in Muccia, while other "significant damage" was reported at Pieve Torina where schools will be closed today, the mayors said. The quake was felt as far away as Norcia and Perugia in Umbria. Trenitalia stopped trains to check the Macerata-Civitanova line, then reopened it. Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli is travelling to Marche. A 3.3 magnitude quake was also felt at 6:49 at Ocre near L'Aquila in Abruzzo where 309 people were killed in a major tremor nine years ago. The National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said it was "fairly likely" that the sequence of quakes will continue.