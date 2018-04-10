ECJ says OK to ban Uber services (3)

Brussels, April 10 - The European Court of Justice said Tuesday it was OK for EU member States to ban illegal Uberpop services without giving the European Commission prior notification of the ban or any sanctions. It said Uberpop was part of the transport sector and not that of digital services, which would require a notification on the basis of the "information society" directive. In March last year a Turin court rejected multinational Uber's appeal against Italian taxi drivers over the UberPop ride-hailing app, banning its use in Italy because it constituted unfair competition. A Milan court first banned the app in Italy in 2015. Uber said, however, that its Italian business would not be unduly affected because "the UberPop model has been amply superseded for two years now". Italian taxi drivers had been fighting against Uber and had staged a series of strikes.