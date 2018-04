Former candidate killed by car bomb (2)

Vibo Valentia, April 10 - A 42-year-old former Calabrina local election candidate, Matteo Vinci, died at Limbadi near Vibo Valentia in Calabria as the car he was driving blew up because of a bomb on Monday. Carabinieri said the bomb, in the car boot, was remotely activated. Vinci's 70-year-old father Vincenzo was seriously injured in the blast. He is fighting for his life in hospital. Vinci, a former medicines salesman, was a candidate in a civic list in the last town council elections. Police on Tuesday arrested a 'Ndrangheta mafia-linked man who publicly quarrelled with Vinci in 2014, 71-year-old Domenico Di Grillo. Di Grillo, the husband of clan chieftains' sister Rosaria Mancuso, was arrested on charges of illegally possessing arms and munitions.