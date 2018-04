Pope to visit Rome shrine to Mary May 1

Rome, April 10 - Pope Francis will visit the Divino Amore (Divine Love) shrine to Mary in Rome on May 1, shrine chief Father Luciano Chagas Costa told ANSA Tuesday. It will be the first time Francis will have visited Rome's Marian shrine. The last visit by a pope there was by Benedict XVI in 2006, again on May 1 which is, as Father Chagas Costa explained, the day that starts the Catholic Church's Marian month.