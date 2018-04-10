MotoGP: DORNA chief to speak to Marquez and Rossi (3)

Rome, April 10 - The head of the DORNA group that runs MotoGP, Carmelo Ezpeleta, on Tuesday told Radio Marca that he would talk to Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi after the Italian accused the Spaniard of deliberately crashing into riders at Sunday's Argentina GP. "Rossi is very angry and Marquez feels frustrated, I understand both of them, the situation they're in," said Ezpeleta. "I haven't spoken to either of them, it's not time...(but) I will talk to the riders at Austin, next Friday, at the committee for safety and there we'll talk about everything." "Marquez is always there, Rossi almost always." Rossi said he was scared of Marquez after saying the Spanish reigning world champion deliberately crashed into him and other riders during the Argentina MotoGP Sunday. The nine-time world champ, who fell off his Yamaha after being nudged by the Honda rider, said "I'm scared of him, and his apology is ridiculous". "The situation is very dangerous now, the race management must do something," said Rossi, seven of whose titles have been in the premier class. "Marquez deliberately crashes into people". The Spanish rider insisted Monday: "never in my career have I deliberately hit another eider".