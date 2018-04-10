Naples

Student kills self after lying abt graduation

Jumps from roof of Naples university

Student kills self after lying abt graduation

Naples, April 10 - A student killed herself Monday by jumping off the roof of Naples university after lying to her parents about her graduation. The 25-year-old student jumped from the roof of the the Monte Sant'Angelo university complex because she had not qualified for completing her degree as she had told her family, who had travelled up for the graduation. She was behind with her exams and was therefore not on Monday's roll of students set to graduate, sources at the southern city's Federico II university said. The woman, Giada De Filippo from Sesto Campano near Isernia, was a natural sciences student. Her family had travelled up to Naples to see her fulfill her academic ambitions. She left the group, went up to the roof and threw herself off. She had told everyone she was due to discuss her thesis, capping her university career, Sesto Campano Mayor Luigi Paolone said. "She was a sunny girl, always smiling, sweet and beautiful," the mayor said. "The family is special too, her father, mother and brother. "The news has stunned everyone because no one could have expected a gesture like this from her". As for the possibility she took her own life because she had not completed the necessary number of exams to graduate, Paolone said "I've heard that too, it's going around the town, it's in the media, but I can't say whether it's true". "At the moment no one knows what impelled the girl to do what she did. "I haven't spoken to her parents yet". He said there would be a day of civic mourning when she is buried. The dean of Naples' Federico II university, Gaetano Manfredi, came to the scene of the suicide.

