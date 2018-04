'De luxe' migrant trips on speed boats from Tunisia (4)

Palermo, April 10 - Palermo prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the arrests of the members of a criminal organisation brining migrants from Tunisia to Sicily on "de luxe" voyages on high-speed dinghies, judicial sources said. The passengers were prepared to pay dear in exchange for safe journeys, the sources said. Those who landed were able to elude police controls and identification procedures. This service could also be used by terrorists wanting to preserve their anonymity, police said. The organisation included jihadis among its members, police said. The suspected extremists manifested attitudes hostile to Western culture, police said, also via propaganda using fake profiles on social media platforms.