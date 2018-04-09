Man, 21, reports beating by neo-Nazi skinheads (3)

Rome
09/04/2018
Rome, April 9 - A 21-year-old Rome man on Monday reported being subjected to homophobic insults and beaten up by a group of neo-Nazi skinheads in Rome last Thursday. The four 'naziskin' also put a knife to his back as well as punching him in the face, in Via Portonaccio on the city's outskirts, said the man. He said "they had shaved heads and were wearing black bomber jackets. "One had a tattoo of a Celtic cross on his neck. "I was going home from my first day at work, they put a knife to my back".
