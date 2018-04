Woman 'set fatal migrant-camp fire out of jealousy'

Reggio Calabria, April 9 - Italian police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old Nigerian woman for allegedly setting a fire in a migrant camp in Calabria in which her rival and compatriot was burned to death on January 27. Lise Emike Potter, 47, was nabbed by border police at Courmayeur in the death of 26-year-old Becky Moses at San Ferdinando.