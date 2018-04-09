Fico asks proposal to 'overcome' vitalizi system (4)

Rome, April 9 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico on Monday gave the chamber's quaestors 15 days to come up with a process leading to a proposal on "overcoming" the present system of 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions. Fico is from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has long vowed to scrap vitalizi, seen as an unacceptable perk. "Politics should make sacrifices first," Fico said. "We must recognise that after the (pension) reforms of the last few years, the widespread feeling in the country is that the political class has asked citizens for sacrifices without being disposed to make them itself, first. "We cannot remain inert", he said. "One of the first directions we must move in is a reform of the vitalizi which former MPs enjoy". Among other things, Fico said, the review will have to look at moving to a contributions-based system and carefully assess any impact on the lowest vitalizi. It should also consider setting a ceiling so that vitalizi will not rise and assess vitalizi for former MPs who have been convicted of criminal offences, he said. Cutting vitalizi and parliamentary perks in general, long a rallying cry for the M5S, was recently taken up by its possible partner in government, the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League (formerly Northern League). On March 27 League leader Matteo Salvini said certain 'vitalizi' were "immoral" and a "signal" needs to be sent by scrubbing them. Salvini said that given national pension reform that is going to be "totally contribution-based", it was not possible to have MPs or Senators who "have been getting a pension of two or three million euros for some time after spending only as much as a year in parliament".