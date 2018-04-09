Student, 26, commits suicide by leaping from uni roof (3)

Naples, April 9 - A 26-year-old student committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the the Monte Sant'Angelo university complex in Naples on Monday, possibly because she had not qualified for completing her degree as she had told family and friends. The woman, Giada De Filippo from Sesto Campano near Isernia, was a natural sciences student. She was due to discuss her thesis, capping her university career, Sesto Campano Mayor Luigi Paolone said. Her family had travelled up to Naples to see her fulfill her academic ambitions, he said. "She was a sunny girl, always smiling, sweet and beautiful," the mayor said. "The news has stunned everyone because no one could have expected a gesture like this from her". As for the possibility she took her own life because she had not completed the necessary number of exams to graduate, Paolone said "I've heard that too, it's going around the town, it's in the media, but I can't say whether it's true". "At the moment no one knows what impelled the girl to do what she did. "I haven't spoken to her parents yet". He said there would be a day of civic mourning when she is buried. The dean of Naples' Federico II university, Gaetano Manfredi, came to the scene of the suicide.