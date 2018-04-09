Soccer: Capello says won't coach any more

Milan
09/04/2018
Milan, April 9 - Fabio Capello said Monday he was not interested in the vacant Italy spot or any other coaching position, saying he was happy to be a commentator. "No thanks, I'm happy being a commentator, a role where you always win," the 71-year-old said. Chinese club Jiangsu Suning sacked the former Milan, Real Madrid, Roma, Juventus, England and Russia boss after a poor run on March 27. Capello had been in the job for nine months.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online