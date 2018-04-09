Soccer: Capello says won't coach any more

Milan

Milan, April 9 - Fabio Capello said Monday he was not interested in the vacant Italy spot or any other coaching position, saying he was happy to be a commentator. "No thanks, I'm happy being a commentator, a role where you always win," the 71-year-old said. Chinese club Jiangsu Suning sacked the former Milan, Real Madrid, Roma, Juventus, England and Russia boss after a poor run on March 27. Capello had been in the job for nine months.

