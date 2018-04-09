'Souls of Purgatory' housed at church near Vatican

Rome, April 9 - A reliquary colloquially known as the "Museum of the Souls of Purgatory", containing about 20 objects representing the physical manifestations of souls of the dead in purgatory calling on the living to pray for them, is set up on the wall of a sacristy in Rome's Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, attracting religious pilgrims from Italy and around the world. Land for the neo-Gothic church, also known as the Church of the Sacred Heart of the Suffrage and located just steps from the Vatican and Castel Sant'Angelo, was purchased around the end of the 19th century by French missionary Victor Jouet, who also laid its foundation. Not far from there, in Via dei Cosmati, is where the confraternity of the Souls of Purgatory would meet. The confraternity found a place for itself in the church, where it could pray in front of the picture of the Madonna of the Rosary, together with the souls awaiting purification. The church's deputy parish priest, Father Andrea Ruiu, 42, said the initial beginnings of the reliquary stemmed from a fire set off by candles in the church during Mass in 1897. "On the wall, an image remained of a suffering face that was read as a prayer request from a soul in purgatory," Fr. Ruiu said. "Father Jouet thus began collecting proof and examples from all across Europe of souls who manifested themselves to the living to obtain prayers or celebrations of Mass to purify themselves," he said. There are several examples of handprints from the dead with their associated explanations and stories, and there's also the photocopy of a 10-lira banknote, the original of which is held at the San Leonardo monastery in Montefalco, in Umbria. The story behind the banknote is that in 1918, the Mother Superior heard the doorbell ring and a voice declaring that it was "leaving this alms", a story that repeated itself 28 times. One year later, the voice, at first sad and then relieved, said it was that of a priest who had been dead for more than 40 years and had ended up in purgatory for having squandered ecclesiastical assets. Fr. Ruiu, who became a missionary at age 32 after having worked previously as a driver, said that purgatory is a "philosophical tenet of faith". "Many of the people who come here have dreamt of a dead person after having prayed. One year ago, a woman said that a loved one told her in a dream not to forget the appointment at 20:30, which is the time in which the faithful gather here to pray," he said.