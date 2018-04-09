Mattarella asks parl'mt called for CSM members (3)

Rome

Rome, April 9 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday asked House Speaker Roberto Fico and Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati to call a joint session of parliament to elect the eight members of the judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates, who are elected by parliament. All 16 CSM magistrate members will hopefully be elected in a session on July 8-9, a statement from Mattarella's office said. The presidential statement said Mattarella had informed CSM Deputy President Giovanni Legnini, the effective head of the body since Mattarella as Italian president is its titular head. It said Mattarella was acting in his position as CSM president.

