Mattarella asks parl'mt called for CSM members (3)

Rome
09/04/2018
Rome, April 9 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday asked House Speaker Roberto Fico and Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati to call a joint session of parliament to elect the eight members of the judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates, who are elected by parliament. All 16 CSM magistrate members will hopefully be elected in a session on July 8-9, a statement from Mattarella's office said. The presidential statement said Mattarella had informed CSM Deputy President Giovanni Legnini, the effective head of the body since Mattarella as Italian president is its titular head. It said Mattarella was acting in his position as CSM president.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online