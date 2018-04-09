Student, 26, commits suicide by leaping from uni roof (2)

Naples
09/04/2018
Naples, April 9 - A 26-year-old student committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the the Monte Sant'Angelo university complex in Naples on Monday. The woman was a natural sciences student. The dean of Naples' Federico II university, Gaetano Manfredi, came to the scene of the suicide. The incident reportedly spoiled a party atmosphere as several students were discussing their theses, capping their university careers, sources said.
