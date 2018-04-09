Naples

Student, 26, commits suicide by leaping from uni roof (2)

In Naples

Student, 26, commits suicide by leaping from uni roof (2)

Naples, April 9 - A 26-year-old student committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the the Monte Sant'Angelo university complex in Naples on Monday. The woman was a natural sciences student. The dean of Naples' Federico II university, Gaetano Manfredi, came to the scene of the suicide. The incident reportedly spoiled a party atmosphere as several students were discussing their theses, capping their university careers, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Un’altra nota rosticceria multata

Un’altra nota rosticceria multata

Ricorso candidata Calabria, Salvini rischia seggio

Ricorso candidata Calabria, Salvini rischia seggio

Città di Messina promosso in serie D

Città di Messina promosso in serie D

Bambina morta, ora l'autopsia

Bambina morta, ora l'autopsia

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33