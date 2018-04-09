Soccer: 'Healthy madness' in Madrid says Chiellini (2)

Turin
09/04/2018
Turin, April 9 - Juventus will need a "pinch of healthy madness on the part of all" if they are to hope to come back from their 3-0 first-leg drubbing in Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Real Madrid, Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini said Monday. "In soccer and in life you never know," said the Juve centre back. "Giving a good signal, also in view of next year, would be important. "The match is long and we'll need balance," he said.
