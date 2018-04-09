Woman hurt as tree felled by wind in Rome

Rome, April 9 - A woman was slightly hurt when high winds felled a tree onto her car in Rome Monday. The accident happened on the Via Del Mare, near the turn-off for Acilia. Several parked cars were damaged when a big branch fell on them in Via Antonio Pacinotti in the Portuense district of the Italian capital. Trees and branches came down across Rome as gales and heavy rain swept the city. In the Tusculano district, a stretch of Via Enea was shut because of branches on the road.