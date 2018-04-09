Polio may make European comeback - ECDC

Rome, April 9 - Polio could make a comeback to Europe, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Monday. "The importation of infections or cases of polio in Europe remains possible", it said, stressing that today the disease is only considered endemic in Nigeria, Pakistan e Afghanistan and recalling that last year Europe celebrated 15 polio-free years. The World Health Organisation says that polio worldwide "has never been closer to eradication".