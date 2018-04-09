Rome

Elliott Fund potentially rises to 13.73% of TIM

'Share value doubles with independent board'

Rome, April 9 - America's Elliott Fund on Monday rose to 8.8% of TIM, bringing its potential total in the Italian telecoms giant to 13.73%, with the revision of options that now correspond to a total share of 4.93%. The details of the operation have been reported to the SEC. "The separation of the network would realise up to seven billion euros in hidden value," the fund said. "An independent board would realise actions that could double the share price in the space of two years," the US fund said. After Glass Lewis, also the proxy advisor ISS, the other major fund consultant in the assemblies of quoted companies, has suggested to TIM shareholders that they should vote for the removal of the Vivendi-linked directors and their replacement with those proposed by Elliott.

