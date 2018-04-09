Salvini sees 51% chance of M5S-right govt,Di Maio says never

Udine, April 9 - League chief Matteo Salvini said Monday that he saw a "51%" chance of the centre-right coalition striking a deal for a new government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). But M5S leader Luigi Di Maio immediately dismissed this hypothesis, saying there was "0% possibility" of the movement joining forces with the whole of the centre-right coalition, including ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI). Anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League leader Salvini responded by telling ANSA that "Di Maio, at this moment in time, interests me less than zero". Salvini has said the only possible government after last month's inconclusive general is based on a deal between the centre right and the M5S, which was the top single party in the general election and says it should lead the next government. Neither the M5S nor the centre right has a majority in parliament. But the M5S wants the League to drop FI. "The League promised change, but it prefers to keep close to Berlusconi and condemn itself to irrelevance," Di Maio said. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which was pounded in the election, has said its manifesto is incompatible with the proposals of the M5S and the centre right and intends to be in the opposition in the new parliament. Salvini has said he would not strike a deal with the main losers of the election anyway. Salvini on Monday also dismissed the notion that the next premier could be a "third" figure - neither himself nor Di Maio - in order to break the political deadlock. "A third premier? (You can have) a fourth, fifth or 12th one, but who would vote for them?," Salvini said. "Where would the votes in parliament come from? From the centre right and from the 5-Star Movement, I imagine, if they want to reason in a serious way. "I ask Di Maio if he wants to reason or if he prefers the PD, because I saw that he says he dialogues with the PD and also with (ex-premier and former party head Matteo) Renzi. Best wishes". The League leader said there were no more gatherings of centre-right leaders on the horizon after Sunday's meeting at Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi's home at Arcore near Milan that also featured Brothers of Italy (FdI) chief Giorgia Meloni. "We can't have summits every day," Salvini said. "Fortunately, the telephone exists in 2018". President Sergio Mattarella is set to hold a fresh round of government-formation consultations this week after the first round last week failed to throw up a path to a new executive.