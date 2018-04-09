Arrested Camorra boss won damages in migrant's murder (3)

Naples, April 9 - A Camorra boss arrested on mafia charges Monday in the past won damages of 110,000 euros for unjust detention over the murder of a migrant, sources said Monday. Antonio Esposito was definitively cleared of killing the immigrant for petty reasons, judicial sources said. Mafia informants have since given allegedly conclusive evidence that Espostio did, in fact, murder the immigrant, the source said. But he cannot be tried for the alleged crime again because of double indemnity, they said.