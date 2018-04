Siracusa papyrus museum sells pieces to avoid closure

Palermo, April 9 - Siracusa's famed papyrus museum is selling off some of its collection to stave off closure after the Sicilian regional government cut its funding. The Corrado Basile Papyrus Museum has put up for sale 20 fragments of Greek and Demotic papyruses "of certain provenance, acquired about 10 years ago and as far as is known previously unpublished," Turin daily La Stampa reported.