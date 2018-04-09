Salvini wants Di Maio meeting, sees 51% chance of new govt (2)

Udine, April 9 - League chief Matteo Salvini said Monday that he wants face-to-face talks with 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and called on the anti-establishment group to show more willingness to compromise to make the formation of a new government possible. "I will readily ask Di Maio for a meeting," said Salvini, whose anti-migrant, Euroskeptic group is the biggest within the centre right, which was the coalition to do best in last month's inconclusive general election. "The Italian people ask us for action. Aside from the vetoes and likes and dislikes, are we going to do something or not? "If the answer is no, numbers and numbers, we'll have to vote again". Salvini has said the only possible government is based on a deal between the centre right and the M5S, which was the top single party in the general election and says it should lead the next government. Neither the M5S nor the centre right has a majority in parliament. "There is a 51% change of forming a government made up of the centre right and the 5-Star Movement" he said during a meeting with the public and entrepreneurs at a ham facility at San Daniele del Friuli, near Udine. The M5S has ruled out negotiations with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), the second-biggest party in the centre right. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated that position on Monday, ruling out the prospect of the anti-establishment group joining forces with the whole of the centre-right coalition. "There is 0% of a chance that the 5-Star Movement will govern with (Forza Italia leader and ex-premier Silvio) Berlusconi and with the centre-right pile-up," Di Maio said via Twitter. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which was pounded in the election, has said its manifesto is incompatible with the proposals of the M5S and the centre right and intends to be in the opposition in the new parliament. Salvini has said he would not strike a deal with the main losers of the election anyway. Salvini on Monday also dismissed the notion that the next premier could be a "third" figure - neither himself nor Di Maio - in order to break the political deadlock. "A third premier? (You can have) a fourth, fifth or 12th one, but who would vote for them?," Salvini said. "Where would the votes in parliament come from? From the centre right and from the 5-Star Movement, I imagine, if they want to reason in a serious way. "I ask Di Maio if he wants to reason or if he prefers the PD, because I saw that he says he dialogues with the PD and also with (ex-premier and former party head Matteo) Renzi. Best wishes". The League leader said there were no more gatherings of centre-right leaders on the horizon after Sunday's meeting at Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi's home at Arcore near Milan that also featured Brothers of Italy (FdI) chief Giorgia Meloni. "We can't have summits every day," Salvini said. "Fortunately, the telephone exists in 2018". President Sergio Mattarella is set to hold a fresh round of government-formation consultations this week after the first round last week failed to throw up a path to a new executive.