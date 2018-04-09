F1: Vettel wins again (2)

Rome
09/04/2018
Rome, April 9 - Sebastian Vettel won the second grand prix of the season in Bahrein Sunday after taking the first in Australia two weeks ago. Ferrari's German ace, who is vying with Lewis Hamilton to become the first to five world titles, is 17 points ahead of Mercedes' Briton, who came third behind teammate Vallteri Bottas in Bahrein. Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen broke a mechanic's leg in inadvertently leaving a pit stop early.
