MotoGP: Rossi says scared by Marquez (2)

Rome, April 9 - Valentino Rossi says he is scared of Marc Marquez after saying the Spanish reigning world champion deliberately crashed into him and other riders during the Argentina MotoGP Sunday. The nine-time world champ, who fell off his Yamaha after being nudged by the Honda rider, said "I'm scared of him, and his apology is ridiculous". "The situation is very dangerous now, the race management must do something," said Rossi, seven of whose titles have been in the premier class. "Marquez deliberately crashes into people". The Spanish rider insisted Monday: "never in my career have I deliberately hit another eider".

