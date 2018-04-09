Life of poor, elderly sacred as well as unborn - pope (2)

Vatican City

Francis also mentions victims of human trafficking, slavery

Vatican City, April 9 - Pope Francis reiterated the Catholic Church's position that the unborn child must be defended in his new apostolic exhortation, while stressing that the lives many other disadvantaged groups of people are just as sacred. "Our defence of the innocent unborn, for example, needs to be clear, firm and passionate, for at stake is the dignity of a human life, which is always sacred and demands love for each person, regardless of his or her stage of development," reads the apostolic exhortation, 'Gaudete ed Exsultate' - rejoice and be glad. "Equally sacred, however, are the lives of the poor, those already born, the destitute, the abandoned and the underprivileged, the vulnerable infirm and elderly exposed to covert euthanasia, the victims of human trafficking, new forms of slavery, and every form of rejection... "The other harmful ideological error is found in those who find suspect the social engagement of others, seeing it as superficial, worldly, secular, materialist, communist or populist. "Or they relativize it, as if there are other more important matters, or the only thing that counts is one particular ethical issue or cause that they themselves defend".

