Web can be network of violence, Christian sites too - pope (2)

Vatican City, April 9 - Pope Francis has said that the Internet is often a home to dangerous "verbal violence" in his new Apostolic Exhortation, which was released on Monday, adding that Catholic sites are not immune. "Christians too can be caught up in networks of verbal violence through the internet and the various forums of digital communication," the pope said in 'Gaudete ed Exsultate' - a call for holiness in today's world. "Even in Catholic media, limits can be overstepped, defamation and slander can become commonplace, and all ethical standards and respect for the good name of others can be abandoned. "The result is a dangerous dichotomy, since things can be said there that would be unacceptable in public discourse, and people look to compensate for their own discontent by lashing out at others. "It is striking that at times, in claiming to uphold the other commandments, they completely ignore the eighth, which forbids bearing false witness or lying, and ruthlessly vilify others. "Here we see how the unguarded tongue, set on fire by hell, sets all things ablaze".