Migrant issue not invented by me or fad - pope (2)

Vatican City, April 9 - Pope Francis has said that the problem of receiving migrants dates goes back to biblical times and "is not a notion invented by some Pope, or a momentary fad" in his new apostolic exhortation, which was published on Monday. "We often hear it said that, with respect to relativism and the flaws of our present world, the situation of migrants, for example, is a lesser issue," the pope said in 'Gaudete ed Exsultate' - a call for holiness in today's world. "Some Catholics consider it a secondary issue compared to the "grave" bioethical questions. "That a politician looking for votes might say such a thing is understandable, but not a Christian, for whom the only proper attitude is to stand in the shoes of those brothers and sisters of ours who risk their lives to offer a future to their children".