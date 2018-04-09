Salvini calls for Di Maio meeting on govt formation (2)

Udine, April 9 - League chief Matteo Salvini said Monday that he wants face-to-face talks with 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and called on the anti-establishment group to show more willingness to compromise to make the formation of a new government possible. "A will readily ask for Di Maio for a meeting," said Salvini, whose anti-migrant, Euroskeptic group is the biggest within the centre right, which was the coalition to do best in last month's inconclusive general election. "The Italian people ask us for action. Aside from the vetoes and likes and dislikes, are we going to do something or not? "If the answer is no, numbers and numbers, we'll have to vote again". Salvini has said the only possible government is based on a deal between the centre right and the M5S, which was the top single party in the general election and says it should lead the next government. Neither the M5S nor the centre right has majority in parliament. The M5S has ruled out negotiations with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), the second-biggest party in the centre right. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which was pounded in the election, has said its manifesto is incompatible with the proposals of the M5S and the centre right and intends to be in the opposition in the new parliament. Salvini has said he would not strike a deal with the main losers of the election anyway. The League said there were no more gatherings of centre-right leaders on the horizon after Sunday's meeting at Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi's home at Arcore near Milan that also featured Brothers of Italy chief Giorgia Meloni. "We can't have summits every day," Salvini said. "Fortunately, the telephone exists in 2018". President Sergio Mattarella is set to hold a fresh round of government-formation consultations this week after the first round last week failed to throw up a path to a new executive.