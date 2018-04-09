Soccer: Napoli keep alive title hopes with late surge

Rome, April 9 - Napoli kept alive their Serie A title hopes with a late surge to come from behind to beat Chievo 2-1 on Sunday. The hosts were 1-0 down until the 89th minute when Arkadiusz Milik headed home an equaliser. They then grabbed all three points thanks to stoppage-time strike by Amadou Diawara. With seven games to go, Napoli remain four points behind champions Juve, who tamed a feisty challenge by bottom side Benevento to win 4-2 on Saturday thanks to a hat-trick by Paul Dybala. Lazio came from behind to 2-1 at Udinese on Sunday and pull level with city rivals AS Roma ahead of next week's derby in the capital. They both have 60 points, 11 fewer than Juve, after Roma lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina on Saturday. Inter dropped from fourth to fifth with a 1-0 defeat at Torino. Sixth-placed AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by 14th-placed Sassuolo. Napoli leaves it late to keep title hopes alive Eds: Updates with more results, details, quotes. With AP Photos. Rome ROME (AP) - Napoli scored twice in the final two minutes for a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Chievo Verona on Sunday that kept the southern team's title hopes alive. Arkadiusz Milik connected with a long pass from Lorenzo Insigne to head in the equalizer in the 89th. Amadou Diawara then quic kly controlled the ball and sent a curling shot inside the far post for the winner in added time. It was the first goal in 69 Serie A appearances for Diawara, a 20-year-old from Guinea who got a rare start in place of the su spended Jorginho. "I dedicate this goal to my mother, who died a year before I ca me to Italy, so she didn't get to see me play in Serie A," Diaw ara said. Napoli moved back within four points of Italian leader Juventus , which won 4-2 at Benevento on Saturday. The leaders meet in two weeks. "We won a game that we thoroughly deserved to win," Napoli coac h Maurizio Sarri said. "It had seemed cursed, as we had 31 shot s on goal, missed a penalty, hit the woodwork. It was one of th ose classic games where the team does everything right and the ball won't go in." "However, at the end they kept pushing and the logical conclusi on was to win the match." Sarri said he was "particularly pleased" that the goals were sc ored by Milik - who recently returned from his second long-term knee injury in two seasons - and Diawara. Mariusz Stepinski had put Chievo ahead in the 73rd after being set up by Emanuele Giaccherini, who was loaned by Napoli in Jan uary. Earlier, Dries Mertens had a penalty blocked by Chievo goalkeep er Stefano Sorrentino, who has now saved three of his last four penalties. Also, Napoli's Lorenzo Tonelli hit the crossbar. Napoli is aiming for its first Serie A title since Diego Marado na led the club to its only two championships in 1987 and 1990. ___ IMMOBILE'S RECORD Ciro Immobile scored one goal and set up another in Lazio's 2-1 win at Udinese and set a club record with his 27th goal of the season. After Kevin Lasagna's opener for Udinese, Immobile equalized fr om close range. The Italy striker eclipsed the club record for goals in a singl e season, which he had shared with Hernan Crespo and Giuseppe S ignori on 26 each. Still before the break, Immobile's through ball set up Luis Alb erto's winner. Lazio moved ahead of Roma and Inter Milan into third place amid a tight race for the top four and Champions League berths. Lazio hosts Roma in the Rome derby next weekend. Udinese has lost eight straight. ___ SIRIGU SAVES In the lunchtime fixture, Torino beat visiting Inter 1-0 with a first-half goal from Adem Ljajic and a strong performance from goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu. Inter winger Ivan Perisic lost control and then involuntarily s et up Lorenzo De Silvestri, who placed the ball at the far post for Ljajic to tap in. Inter dropped to fifth, one point behind Lazio and Roma. AC Milan remained sixth after a 1-1 draw at home with Sassuolo. Nikola Kalinic equalized for Milan with four minutes remaining after Matteo Politano had put Sassuolo ahead. Kalinic received a pass in the center of the area, controlled t he ball, then turned around and hit the target. ___ OTHER MATCHES Relegation-threatened Crotone beat Bologna 1-0 with an early go al from Simeon "Simy" Tochukwu Nwankwo. Hellas Verona, in penultimate place, defeated Cagliari 1-0 with a penalty from Romulo.