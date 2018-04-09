Nursery teacher arrested for alleged mistreatment (2)

Varedo (Monza)

45-year-old under house arrest near Monza

Varedo (Monza), April 9 - Carabinieri police in the northern town of Varedo have arrested a 45-year-old nursery school teacher suspected of verbally and physically abusing her students aged four to six, investigators said Monday. The woman is under house arrest on child abuse charges. Carabinieri began investigating the woman, who teaches at a nursery school in Varedo, near Monza, after a number of parents filed complaints. Secret recordings allegedly documented that the woman was "violent, shoving and slapping" the children and that she was "verbally aggressive" sparking "fear, submission and constant duress", according to investigators.

