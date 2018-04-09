Who'd vote for 'third premier'? - Salvini (2)

Udine
09/04/2018
Udine, April 9 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday dismissed the notion that the next premier could be a "third" figure - neither himself nor 5-Star Movement (M5S) chief Luigi Di Maio - in order to break the political deadlock after last month's inconclusive general election. "A third premier? (You can have) a fourth, fifth or 12th one, but who would vote for them?," Salvini said. "Where would the votes in parliament come from? From the centre right and from the 5-Star Movement, I imagine, if they want to reason in a serious way. "I ask (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio if he wants to reason or if he prefers the PD (Democratic Party), because I saw that he says he dialogues with the PD and also with (ex-premier and former party head Matteo) Renzi. Best wishes".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online