Who'd vote for 'third premier'? - Salvini (2)

Udine

Votes in parliament still needed says League leader

Who'd vote for 'third premier'? - Salvini

Udine, April 9 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday dismissed the notion that the next premier could be a "third" figure - neither himself nor 5-Star Movement (M5S) chief Luigi Di Maio - in order to break the political deadlock after last month's inconclusive general election. "A third premier? (You can have) a fourth, fifth or 12th one, but who would vote for them?," Salvini said. "Where would the votes in parliament come from? From the centre right and from the 5-Star Movement, I imagine, if they want to reason in a serious way. "I ask (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio if he wants to reason or if he prefers the PD (Democratic Party), because I saw that he says he dialogues with the PD and also with (ex-premier and former party head Matteo) Renzi. Best wishes".

