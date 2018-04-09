Boy found dead in hospital with cord round neck (2)

Turin
09/04/2018
Turin, April 9 - A 12-year-old boy was found dead in his room at Turin's Maria Vittoria hospital on Monday with mattress cord around his neck, sources said. The boy had been admitted to hospital on Sunday in a serious condition, the sources said. The alarm was raised by the boy's mother and grandmother. At the moment police are not excluding any hypothesis, including suicide or death caused by a game that went wrong, the sources said.
