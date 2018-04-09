Turin

Boy found dead in hospital with cord round neck (2)

No hypothesis excluded

Boy found dead in hospital with cord round neck (2)

Turin, April 9 - A 12-year-old boy was found dead in his room at Turin's Maria Vittoria hospital on Monday with mattress cord around his neck, sources said. The boy had been admitted to hospital on Sunday in a serious condition, the sources said. The alarm was raised by the boy's mother and grandmother. At the moment police are not excluding any hypothesis, including suicide or death caused by a game that went wrong, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Un’altra nota rosticceria multata

Un’altra nota rosticceria multata

Ricorso candidata Calabria, Salvini rischia seggio

Ricorso candidata Calabria, Salvini rischia seggio

Città di Messina promosso in serie D

Città di Messina promosso in serie D

Genitori distratti da selfie, passeggino con bimbo in mare

Genitori distratti da selfie, passeggino con bimbo in mare

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33