Four entrepreneurs detained in 'Ndrangheta operation (2)

Reggio Calabria, April 9 - Carabinieri police on Monday detained four well-known Reggio Calabria entrepreneurs who are suspected of being linked to clans of the southern region's 'Ndrangheta mafia, sources said. The suspects are accused of felonies including mafia association, fake asset ownership declarations and money laundering. The police seized assets worth over 50 million euros as part of Monday's operation, including many companies, hundreds of apartments and areas of land that are eligible for construction, the sources said.