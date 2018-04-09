Tension within centre right after leaders meeting

Rome, April 9 - There appears to be tension within the centre right over the different options for the formation of a new government after the leaders of the three main groups within it met at Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi's home at Arcore near Milan on Sunday. After the meeting featuring Berulsconi, League leader Salvini and Brothers of Italy chief Giorgio Meloni a joint statement said the coalition was set to remain united and the next premier should come from it - the top alliance in parliament after winning 37% of the vote in last month's inconclusive general election. The was seen as significant as anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which is the biggest single party after winning 32% of the vote and says it should lead the next government, has said it is open to talks with the League but will not negotiate with FI. But after the meeting there were reports the centre-right leaders were considering presenting a government line-up and programme to parliament to see if it could win its confidence. Salvini, whose anti-migrant, Euroskeptic group is the biggest within the centre right, dismissed this, saying he would not accept a "blind" mandate from President Sergio Mattarella to try to form a government, but would only seek parliament's confidence if he knew he has support for an executive that would last.