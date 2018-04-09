Parties should have dialogue to form govt - Fico (3)

Rome, April 9 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico on Monday called for the parties in parliament to have talks to try to form a new government after last month's inconclusive general election. "The parliamentary parties must have dialogue all the way to try to resolve the problems that afflict the country - from the fight against poverty to corruption and ending workplace accidents," Fico told RAI radio. "I hope the parties dialogue to form a government that in the end manages to solve these problems". Fico is a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which was the top single party in the general election and says it should lead the next government. The centre-right coalition has more seats in parliament as a whole though. Neither the M5S nor the centre right has majority in parliament. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which was pounded in the election, has said its manifesto is incompatible with the proposals of the M5S and the centre right and intends to be in the opposition in the new parliament. The M5S, meanwhile, has ruled out negotiations with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), the second-biggest party in the centre right. If the parties do not reach an agreement for a new government, fresh elections may be necessary.