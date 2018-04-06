Turin

Soccer: Juve 'wounded lions' agst Real says Allegri (2)

'Not thinking' of future says Bianconeri coach

Soccer: Juve 'wounded lions' agst Real says Allegri (2)

Turin, April 6 - Juventus are "wounded lions" after their Champions League quarterfinal first leg 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid "but we're not dead yet", coach Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of next Wednesday's return leg at the Bernebeu. As for his on future, Allegri said "it's a question of stimuli to improve". "I have a contract with Juve, I'm good here, but I'm not thinking of the future, I must think of the present, which is made up of the championship, Champions League and the Italian Cup." Looking ahead to this weekend's Serie A clash at basement club Benevento, which is close to arithmetical demotion, Allegri said "we'll be playing at an unusual time, at 3 o'clock, with the first warm weather of the year". "We're also facing opponents who have beaten Sampdoria and Verona recently," he pointed out.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il calcio calabrese piange Caracciolo

Il calcio calabrese piange Caracciolo

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il boss Giuseppe Pelle

'Ndrangheta: arrestato
il boss Giuseppe Pelle

Le spettacolari immagini dell'arresto del boss Giuseppe Pelle

Le spettacolari immagini dell'arresto del boss Giuseppe Pelle

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33