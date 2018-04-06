Soccer: Juve 'wounded lions' agst Real says Allegri (2)

Turin, April 6 - Juventus are "wounded lions" after their Champions League quarterfinal first leg 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid "but we're not dead yet", coach Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of next Wednesday's return leg at the Bernebeu. As for his on future, Allegri said "it's a question of stimuli to improve". "I have a contract with Juve, I'm good here, but I'm not thinking of the future, I must think of the present, which is made up of the championship, Champions League and the Italian Cup." Looking ahead to this weekend's Serie A clash at basement club Benevento, which is close to arithmetical demotion, Allegri said "we'll be playing at an unusual time, at 3 o'clock, with the first warm weather of the year". "We're also facing opponents who have beaten Sampdoria and Verona recently," he pointed out.