Late Mafia boss's cousin killed near Foggia (2)

Foggia, April 6 - The cousin of a late boss in the Puglia mafia was gunned down near Foggia on Friday evening. Gianbattista Notarangelo, 45, was a cousin of boss Angelo Notarangelo, the Vieste-based clan leader murdered in January 2015. At least two killers carried out the hit Friday, local police said. He was shot at least six times at his country home near Vieste. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias. It has dwindled to a fraction of its former strength thanks to waves of police action. The other three mafias are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.