Rome

26,000 Roma, Sinti in emergency accommodation (2)

Live 10 yrs less than Italians despite 82 mn spent

26,000 Roma, Sinti in emergency accommodation (2)

Rome, April 6 - Some 26,000 Roma and Sinti are in emergency accommodation including camps around Italy, out of a total of 120-180,000, the 2017 report on Roma and Sinti said Friday ahead of the International Roma and Sinti Day on Sunday. There are 148 'formal' camps in 87 municipalities in 16 regions across the country, the report said, for a total of 16,400 residents, while 9,600 are in 'informal' camps. On average the Romany and Sinti population has a life expectancy 10 years lower than the Italian average. Their conditions have not improved significantly despite government expenditure of some 82 million euros since 2012 when a national strategy was presented, the report said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il calcio calabrese piange Caracciolo

Il calcio calabrese piange Caracciolo

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il boss Giuseppe Pelle

'Ndrangheta: arrestato
il boss Giuseppe Pelle

Le spettacolari immagini dell'arresto del boss Giuseppe Pelle

Le spettacolari immagini dell'arresto del boss Giuseppe Pelle

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33