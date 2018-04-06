Grosseto

Man says 'ill' after driving at 228 km/h in 90 km zone

Caught on Via Aurelia nr Grosseto

Grosseto, April 6 - A man told police he was "ill" and had to race to the hospital after being caught in his Mercedes doing 228 km/h in a 90 km zone on the Via Aurelia near Grosseto. Police took away the license of the 50-year-old Roman for six months and fined him 1,000 euros. That stretch of the Aurelia is said to be particularly dangerous, with parts of the guardrail missing.

