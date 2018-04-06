'Ndrangheta 'strategy chief' Pelle arrested (3)

Rome, April 6 - Giuseppe Pelle, a fugitive considered a 'strategy chief' of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, was arrested overnight in an operation at Condofuri, near Reggio Calabria, sources said Friday. Pelle, 58, had been on the run since 2016. He is allegedly a leading member of the San Luca mafia clan. He was hiding in an isolated home in an area that is hard to reach because of the terrain. He was not alone in the home when the operation took place. Neither Pelle nor anyone else present put up resistance. "He is one of the bosses who had a very high role," said Reggio Calabria prosecutor Gaetano Paci. Prosecutors said his home became a "pilgrimage site" for aspiring politicians ahead of the Calabrian regional elections in 2010. A probe subsequently led to the arrest of Santi Zappalà, a just-elected member of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's now defunct People of Freedom party.