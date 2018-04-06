Rome

'Ndrangheta 'strategy chief' Pelle arrested (3)

Leading member of Calabrian mafia had been on run since 2016

'Ndrangheta 'strategy chief' Pelle arrested (3)

Rome, April 6 - Giuseppe Pelle, a fugitive considered a 'strategy chief' of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, was arrested overnight in an operation at Condofuri, near Reggio Calabria, sources said Friday. Pelle, 58, had been on the run since 2016. He is allegedly a leading member of the San Luca mafia clan. He was hiding in an isolated home in an area that is hard to reach because of the terrain. He was not alone in the home when the operation took place. Neither Pelle nor anyone else present put up resistance. "He is one of the bosses who had a very high role," said Reggio Calabria prosecutor Gaetano Paci. Prosecutors said his home became a "pilgrimage site" for aspiring politicians ahead of the Calabrian regional elections in 2010. A probe subsequently led to the arrest of Santi Zappalà, a just-elected member of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's now defunct People of Freedom party.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il calcio calabrese piange Caracciolo

Il calcio calabrese piange Caracciolo

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il boss Giuseppe Pelle

'Ndrangheta: arrestato
il boss Giuseppe Pelle

Le spettacolari immagini dell'arresto del boss Giuseppe Pelle

Le spettacolari immagini dell'arresto del boss Giuseppe Pelle

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33